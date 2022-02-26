[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LOGAN, Utah - Two days after needing an extra session to pull out a win in Boise, Nevada played twice as much extra basketball, falling 82-80 in double overtime at Utah State.
Nevada did receive news that provided a silver lining to its day, however. Due to Colorado State's loss to UNLV Saturday afternoon, the Pack is guaranteed a top-five finish in the conference regular-season standings and a first-round bye at March 6-9's Mountain West Championship.
Saturday, the Pack (18-10, 10-6 MW) thrice had the ball with the shot clock off and a chance to win, but could not convert. Nia Alexander's layup was blocked from behind by E'Lease Stafford with two seconds left in regulation, sending the game to overtime, tied 63-63. At the end of the first overtime, another attempt from Alexander fell short, then, with 11 seconds left in the second extra session and the score tied 80-80, the Pack was called for a five-second violation for failing to inbound the ball.
Utah State (9-18, 4-13 MW) capitalized on the latter miscue, as Manna Mensah hit the go-ahead bucket with a second remaining.
The defeat spoiled some strong efforts from the Wolf Pack. Da'Ja Hamilton scored a game-high 22 points for the second-straight game, and point guard Kylie Jimenez score 14 of her 15 points after halftime, while passing out five assists with five steals, and nine rebounds. Alexander scored 10 points while Lexie Givens was also in double figures, at 11.
Nevada closes the regular season Wednesday, March 2, with a 6 p.m. tip at UNLV.