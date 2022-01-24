[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Nevada women’s basketball team (13-5, 5-1 Mountain West) forced Air Force (10-9, 4-4 Mountain West) to its lowing scoring output of the season to pick up a 40-39 win at Cadet Field House Monday night.
The Wolf Pack was led offensively by senior Da’Ja Hamilton’s 13 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist. Seniors Kylie Jimenez and Amaya West chipped in six points apiece. K. Jimenez also recorded two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
West added five boards, an assist, a steal and a block. Sophomore Lexie Givens tallied a team-high seven rebounds to go along with three points.
The Falcons’ 39 points are the fifth fewest points scored by a Nevada opponent in program history. Additionally, the Pack scored 17 points off of Air Force’s 17 turnovers.
The game’s first points came at 4:23 in the first quarter thanks to an Alexander layup in the paint. It remained even at eight after the end of the first.
The Pack grabbed a 12-10 lead to begin the second on a Givens’ layup. The second quarter remained deadlocked until the Falcons grasped a 22-19 half time lead.
Nevada went on a 4-0 to open the fourth on baskets by Alyssa Jimenez and Hamilton. The Wolf Pack stretched its lead to 30-25 on another Hamilton fastbreak jumper in the paint. Made free throws by Hamilton gave the Wolf Pack a seven-point lead, its largest of the night.
Air Force cut the Pack’s lead to one (36-35) with five minutes left in the fourth. Nevada fired back on a Hamilton’s jumper to push its lead back to three. The Falcons scored the game’s remaining four points to bring the score to 40-39.
A missed jumper gave the Falcons the ball back with 29 seconds left in the game, but the Nevada defense prevailed to secure its fifth conference win.
Nevada travels to Colorado State on Jan. 27 for 5 p.m. matchup against the Rams