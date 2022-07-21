Wolf Pack's Aaron Frost Voted to 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

LAS VEGAS - Nevada offensive lineman Aaron Frost was voted to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, the conference announced Thursday at the start of Day 2 of Mountain West Football Media Days in Las Vegas.
Frost, a two-time selection to the All-Mountain West Second Team (2020-21), is expected to anchor The Union in 2022, his fifth year with the Pack.
Last season, Frost appeared in all 13 games, bringing his career total of games played for the Pack to 43. In 2021 he helped pave the way for the sixth-best passing offense in the country, while the Pack offense also ranked eighth in the nation in red-zone offense and 17th nationally in scoring offense (35.7 ppg).
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.