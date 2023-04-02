[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field wrapped up their weekend at the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic Saturday afternoon, bringing home seven new personal records, and freshman Halyn Senegal and junior Sarah Marske jumping on Nevada’s all-time list in their respective events. The Pack also ended the day with 10 top-10 finishes across the two meets.
“We again moved the needle and saw lots of progress across our team over the last two days,” said head coach Shantel Twiggs. “We are so proud of the way we competed this weekend; no one walked away thinking they didn’t give their all or their best effort. We have some very lofty goals this outdoor season, and the perfect season doesn’t exist, but we moved the needle in a positive direction this weekend and see those goals in sight! Although it wasn’t a complete sweep of a PR party, it was pretty close!”
Senegal’s new personal record of 2:08.84 in the 800 meters is right in the ballpark of what she ran at the indoor championships back in February (2:08.47c), allowing her to now earn her spots on Nevada’s all-time list in both the indoor and outdoor 800 meters event, sitting in third for indoors, and now sixth all-time for outdoors.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Markse finished second overall in the event, smashing her previous personal record of 14.24 to run a time of 13.72. This mark now puts Marske at fifth all-time in the event, where she previously sat at the 10th all-time best mark from her performance last season. Valeria Paez-Rueda and Kate Kadrmas represented the Pack alongside Markse in the event, Paez-Rueda finishing 14th (15.22) and Kadrmas 20th with a season best mark (15.35).
Rayven Nealey, Maria Paz Milani, and Isabella Minoletti all competed in the triple jump; Nealey and Paz Milani at the Stanford Invitational and Minoletti at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic. At Mike Fanelli, I. Minoletti captured a 10th place finish in the event, along with a new personal record with her mark of 10.88 meters, crushing her previous record of 10.50 meters that she earned last weekend in San Diego. Nealey and Paz Milani both earned fifth place finishes at Stanford, Nealey in the triple jump invitational (12.56m) and Paz Milani in the triple jump collegiate (12.07m).
Samantha Irwin and Hannah Watson both saw new personal records in pole vault today, the pair earning marks of 3.50 meters and finishing in fifth and sixth respectively. Just ahead of them, Camrin Dolcini captured a second-place finish with her mark of 3.65 meters, after just yesterday tying for second on the Nevada all-time list in the event with her mark of 4.06 meters.
Freshman Jasmine Harris finished ninth in the 400 meters, obtaining a new outdoor personal record and breaking the one-minute barrier with her time of 59.89, besting her previous record of 1:01.76. Brynn McNabb competed solo in the 400 hurdles, marking her first time competing in the event, to finish the day in fourth place overall, with a new personal record of 1:05.21.
Isabelle Steerman, Johanna Haas, and Alia Minoletti all completed javelin with top-20 finishes in the event, Steerman getting into the top-10 with her sixth-place finish (40.61m). Haas came in 16th (31.76), while A. Minoletti rounded out the trio in 19th (29.51).
Competing in her third meet with the Pack since transferring to Nevada this spring, Bonét Henderson finished out the day clocking a 25.67 in the 200 meters to finish 57th.
The Pack will turn their focus to next weekend when they travel to Berkeley, California to compete in the Brutus Hamilton Invitational and Multi April 6-8, hosted by the University of California.
Results (Nevada)
Stanford Invitational
Triple Jump Collegiate
5. Maria Paz Milani – 12.07m
Triple Jump Invitational
5. Rayven Nealey – 12.56m
Javelin Collegiate
6. Isabelle Steerman – 40.61m
16. Johanna Haas – 31.76m
19. Alia Minoletti – 29.51m
800 meters
21. Halyn Senegal – 2:08.94
200 meters
57. Bonét Henderson – 25.67
Mike Fanelli Track Classic
Triple Jump
10. Isabella Minoletti – 10.88m
Pole Vault
2. Camrin Dolcini – 3.65m
5. Samantha Irwin – 3.50m
6. Hannah Watson – 3.50m
100 hurdles
2. Sarah Marske – 13.72
14. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 15.22
20. Kate Kadrmas – 15.35
400 meters
9. Jasmine Harris – 59.89
400 hurdles
4. Brynn McNabb – 1:05.21