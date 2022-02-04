[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
A two-minute scoreless drought by Nevada allowed Fresno State to pull away Tuesday night, as the Pack fell, 73-56, at the Save Mart Center.
Will Baker, who finished with 14 points, gave the Bulldogs fits inside early on, scoring 10 points in the first 10-plus minutes before picking up his second foul and having to go to the bench. Baker’s efforts had the Pack within a pair at 19-17 with 9:38 left in the half, and upon his exit, Nevada would go nearly seven minutes scoreless.
But Nevada’s defense allowed the Pack to survive that drought, keeping the Pack within six at 23-17. Desmond Cambridge Jr. then scored Nevada’s next seven points, pulling the Pack to 26-24 with 2:11 left in the half.
But the Pack (9-11, 3-6 MW) would go scoreless the rest of the period, and fouls would send Fresno State to the line thrice more in the final two minutes. Isaiah Hill would go 4-for-4, while Anthony Holland, who scored a game-high 2X points, converted a three-point play as the Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 MW) closed on a 7-0 run to take a 33-24 lead at the break.
Orlando Robinson, limited by foul trouble to just 10 minutes in the first half, scored Fresno State’s first six points of the second half, and two-straight Holland 3-pointers put the Pack in a 48-33 hole just six minutes in.
Kenan Blackshear scored five-straight points, including a three-point play, to get Nevada within 10 at 57-47 with 5:42 to play, but Robinson’s play inside kept the Pack at bay. Robinson, who finished the night with 15 points, scored nine points in the second half.
Cambridge Jr. led Nevada with 16 points, Tuesday, going 6-for-13 from the field. Will Baker (12 points) and Kenan Blackshear (10) were also in double figures.