[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Nevada baseball used two home runs from Joshua Zamora and 11 extra-base hits to steamroll Grand Canyon 20-2 on Saturday at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Pack improves to 2-0 with the 18-run win and Grand Canyon falls to 0-2 with the loss. Zamora hit two home runs in a game for the third time in his career to lead Nevada to the win (Last; Apr. 30, 2021, vs. San Diego State). He got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the third inning and helped continue the party in the 7th inning with a solo shot to left field.
With Nevada in the lead 5-2 going into the 7th, Dawson Martin drove in Landon Wallace with a double, Peter Mendazona brought in Martin with a single to center, Tyler Bosetti got his swing going with a double to left, and Jacob Stinson capped the inning with a single to right scoring Bosetti and giving the Pack a 10-2 lead.
In the 8th inning, Grand Canyon found itself in a deep hole after Nevada batted around the order and scored nine runs on five hits capped by a grand slam from Matt Clayton. He went 2-for-5 with a team-high five RBI and the first grand slam of his career to extend the lead 19-2.
The Pack finished with 21 hits which is the most since it recorded 22 hits at San José State on Mar. 28, 2021. Nevada recorded 20 or more hits three times last season including a season-high 23 hits against Air Force on Apr. 3, 2021. The program record for hits in a game is 27, which was recorded on Apr. 28, 2019, at Air Force.
Zamora finished with four hits to tie a career high. The senior from Foothill Ranch, Calif., has hit 6-for-10 (.600) in two games with one double, three home runs, and four RBI. Mendazona drove in four runs during his 3-for-6 day with two doubles and two runs scored. Jaxon Woodhouse added a solo shot in the 9th to cap a 20-2 win.
Right-hander Jacob Biesterfeld made his first start with Nevada, tossing 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs, and posting two strikeouts.
Reliever Peyton Stumbo (W, 1-0) earned his first-career victory with 5.1 scoreless innings and four strikeouts. The two pitchers combined to hold GCU to 6 for 32 (.187).
Nevada is back in action at 12 p.m. tomorrow in the final game of a season-opening three-game series at Grand Canyon on Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Ariz.