NAME: Stacie Wilke-McCulloch
AGE: 56/57 as of 9/29/22
PARTY AFFILIATION: It is a non-partisan race
DAY JOB: Maintenances Manager - Valley Realty, Carson City
EDUCATION: graduated Carson High School 1983, BofArts at Northern Arizona University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: Born at Carson Tahoe Hospital 1965, graduated CHS 1983, 1993 to present
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM YOUR DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
29 years of public service (including 18 years as an elected Carson City School Board Trustee), serving in leadership position at the city, state and national level. Small business owner with husband for 14 years and management experience in the casino industry.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
To continue the transparency, integrity and accessibility of the clerk-recorder's office.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have strived in the last 29 years to make Carson City a better place for my children and now my grandchild with my public service including CC School Board, various city committees, boards and youth organizations.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes