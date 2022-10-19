A man accused of killing another man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Darnell Smith is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.
Authorities say Smith killed 75-year-old James Smith inside a home on Stardust Street in January 2020.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office previously said that James Smith died from blunt force trauma of the head and neck due to physical assault.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says officials have identified the man that was found dead inside his home on Stardust Street on Thursday.
They said 75-year-old James Smith of Reno was pronounced dead on scene.
They said the cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
The Reno Police Department says on Thursday, officers responded to suspicious circumstances at 1345 Stardust Street.
Officials said upon arrival, they made contact with the reporting party and discovered what appeared to be a dead person inside the home.
They said detectives took over the investigation as a suspicious death.
Officials said the investigation revealed the death was a homicide and one person was subsequently arrested for open murder.
They said the investigation is ongoing and there are no outstanding suspects in the case.
Officials said the name of the person who died is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The Reno Police Department identified the suspect as 36-year-old Darnell Smith.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You will remain anonymous.