One person has been arrested after a shooting that left one person injured at a parking lot on the 800 block of South Rock Blvd on Monday night.
On January 17, at approximately 11:33pm, officers from the Sparks Police Department responded to a parking lot at the 800 block of S. Rock Blvd, due to a report of a victim who had been shot.
On arrival, officers located a victim who was then transported to Renown Hospital.
After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, Jacob Woods was identified as the suspected shooter in the case.
The next day, detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit located Jacob Woods in the 800 block of Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Woods was arrested and charged with: Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Discharge of a Firearm where a Person may be Endangered, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and outstanding warrants for Probation Violation and Failure to Appear on previous charges
(Sparks Police assisted in this report.)