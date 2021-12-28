The NFL has announced the passing of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.
“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
John Madden coached the Oakland Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI and went on to become one of America's best-known football announcers.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
Madden's overall record with the Raiders was 103-32-7, giving him the highest winning percentage of any NFL coach.
Madden was 85 years old.