In Fallon, people of all ages gathered for a ceremony to remember the attacks that occurred on 9/11. They also honored first responders and those who lost their lives.
Brian Sandoval, President at UNR says "This is an important ceremony that we remember the events on 9/11, and the men and women who gave their lives, and the first responders that were in the twin towers and this is the essence to make sure that the generations to come understand that day."
Ken Tedford, the Mayor of the City of Fallon also says "So many first responders ran into danger like they do today, and they still run to danger, so we have to support those people and the military who protect us." Sandoval adds "They do so much for us to keep us safe to protect our freedom." In addition to the first responders, the 9-11 remembrance ceremony is held every year to honor the nearly 3-thousand people who lost their lives. Tedford mentions "We have to remember all those lives that were lost and those families, that now still remember all the ones generationally that have lost lives, we have to remember and be sad for those people."
During the ceremony... prayers and moments of silence were shared, the National Anthem and God Bless America were sung by the choir of the Churchill County High School, and flowers were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Fallon. Tedford adds "When they see a rose there they can place a life at that very monument." Within the memorial wall, a fragment of a beam from the World Trade Center now lies.
Today marks 21 years since the initial attacks. They say it's important to remind the youth about what this day means. Sandoval says "You know there are a lot of youth here today and they weren't born when 9/11 happened so I think it's understand for them to know how tragic that day was."