Weather Alert

...Areas of Smoke With Poor Air Quality... *Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is bringing unhealthy to hazardous air quality to many areas this evening. The worst conditions, based on observations, is from Donner Summit east into the Tahoe Basin, stretching into the Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas. Visibility is below 2 miles in smoke through many of these locations, so please be careful while traveling as well. *Looking ahead, the latest high resolution near surface smoke model is indicating these areas will remain in the smoke overnight into Monday morning, with smoke likely to continue eastward. Smoke is expected to follow a similar pattern on Monday as we saw on Sunday. *There will be some improvement mid-morning into the early afternoon for many locations. The one exception will be areas immediately downwind of the fire, such as Donner Lake and Truckee where air quality is likely to remain poor. Another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region tomorrow afternoon and evening. *Additional smoke is moving into far northern California and Nevada near the Oregon border due to the Barnes Fire, with minor air quality reductions. *For the latest air quality information: fire.airnow.gov, or check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please follow their recommendations to stay safe from the degraded air quality.