Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night.
Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton.
Overall 3 historic structures were involved.
Multiple agencies were needed to help battle the blaze and also help cover the District.
Multiple 911 calls for medical emergencies also happened throughout the District during the Fire.
Carson City Fire, Story County Fire, and North Lyon Fire also assisted.
The fire is currently under investigation.