In downtown Reno, an old school that is getting some much-needed repairs to preserve its standing as a national historic place.
If you've driven or walked in the area of Arlington Avenue and 2nd Street in Reno, odds are good you've seen St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral. Around the corner, behind the big Catholic church - is the school, built in 1931.
The rector for the Cathedral, Fr. Chuck Durante, shares the history. "There are many people over the years, myself included, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas School." Classes were taught by nuns, priests and secular instructors.
After 1969, the building began hosting a variety of different colleges and schools, including the current public charter called Honors Academy of Literature
“Just for fun fact,” smiles Fr. Chuck, “If anyone has seen Sister Act, the opening scene of Sister Act is the façade of our school." We double checked, and yes, indeed – the movie highlights various parts of Reno, including the outside of St. Thomas Aquinas School.
It's that façade, seen in the movie - currently behind tarps and scaffolding - that is now being reconstructed. "It was cracking and crumbling and we were concerned about safety issues."
Plus, the building has historical significance.
"It was designed by the great architect DeLongchamps who designed also the rectory (we're standing in now) and many buildings in northern Nevada."
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral - the church - it's rectory and the school are, nationally recognized. “About two years ago, we were granted a place on the National Register of Historical Places. The façade reconstruction is years in the making, and is being very carefully executed."
The entire property is no stranger to change. In the early 1900’s, the church burned down – twice. "The arches here are still standing,” indicates Fr. Chuck showing us an old framed photo of the ruins.
Back then, Arlington Avenue was called Chestnut Street - and in front of the church “you can see 2nd Street, being just one lane and all the trees." Fr. Chuck explains the train tracks and main station were steps away from the church.
Now, tall buildings and new construction are everywhere, and the cathedral, like so many of Reno's older buildings, is getting dwarfed. “It used to be when you were driving down 2nd or Arlington or almost any direction, the cathedral and the spires would stand out."
Inside one those spires, remains the bell that - hand pulled - still calls the faithful to church every day.
Pastor, Fr. Chuck, says the modernization around the cathedral is bittersweet as we keep in mind the importance of these landmarks. "The historic nature and the importance of the church, the faith of people, whatever faith that may be, being a part of our lives and not completely lost."
Once the restoration work is complete, there will be a ceremonial unveiling - and then it will be visible from the street. The building is directly across the street from Arlington Towers.
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral
Address: 310 W 2nd St, Reno, NV 89503
Phone: (775) 329-2571