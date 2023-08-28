There's a new exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art in Downtown Reno. It opened over the weekend.
In Atlantica, The Gilda Region, artist April Bey takes people on a trip to another planet.
"This is an installation with mixed media pieces, mostly tapestries, but also large watercolor drawings that also have sewing incorporated," Bey said. "The show is an installation emulating the journey between when you get off a plane to your ground transportation when you go on vacation in the airport. So it's going to have advertisements from this fictitious planet we're focusing on called Atlantica. It's going to have activities you can do, references to salons you can visit and it's making reference to me having grown up in the Bahamas and seeing a lot of advertisements in our own airport that don't really reflect the people that actually live there."
Her childhood in the Bahamas was a big influence when it came to creating the piece.
"Atlantica as a fictitious planet is based on a story my dad told me as a kid to, in a way, explain inequalities in the world," Bey said. "Racism, and why we looked different, and him being a Sci-Fi nerd, the easiest way to explain it was to say we're aliens from another planet. As I got older I named the planet and I'm fleshing out stories and narratives from it, but that's really where it came from."
This is a place where the currency is glitter.
"It's in abundance so we really don't have poverty or extreme wealth because we're all just kind of dripping glitter everywhere," Bey said.
It's a journey meant to bring joy to those who take it, and leave them thinking about what comes next.
"How they can change Earth to match what they felt in the show," Bey said. "I want the show to be an installation that is also an illustration of what could be in the future."
Bey has exhibited her work all over the world. This shows runs through February 4, 2024.