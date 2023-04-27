Records are within reach through the weekend as temperatures warm. Highs will be in the 80’s for valley locations and 60’s/70’s for Lake Tahoe. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures running about twenty degrees above normal for the end of April. High pressure is in place keeping the storm track up to the north into Canada, and leaving our region with plenty of sunshine and warm air building in from the southeast. Low temperatures are warmer too. A Flood Watch is posted for portions of Western Nevada and Northern California because of snowmelt. While the Truckee River will be running fast and high, it is expected to stay within it’s bounds with no flooding anticipated. According to the National Weather Service in Reno, both the West and East Forks of the Carson River are forecasted to reach minor flood stage this weekend. Minor flooding is also anticipated along the West Fork of the Walker River in Mono County this weekend. Minor flooding along the Susan River is not forecasted this weekend, but can not be ruled out either. While it will be tempting to swim in the river this weekend, it is highly discouraged and dangerous. Using the thirty year average from 1990-2020, Reno usually sees it’s first 80 degree temperature on April 23rd and 90 degree temperature June 4th. The 30 year average from 1980-2010 in Reno is April 25th.
Reno would have to make it up to 86 degrees on Friday and Saturday to tie the record the next couple of days. The forecast is close, with a high of 85 anticipated on Friday and 87 on Saturday. If everything goes as planned Reno could break the record on Saturday by one degree. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80’s, and therefore has a less likely chance of reaching records. It will be windy on Saturday stirring up the air and allowing temperatures to warm. Not only can wind make it feel colder, but it can also mix up the air, bringing warmer air aloft down to the surface. Areas east of Reno, like Fallon and Lovelock will be a degree or two hotter than the those in the Truckee Meadows. Tahoe City usually sees its first 70 degree temperature May 10th, but this year that could very well happen on Friday.