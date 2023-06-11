The Nevada Legislature will readjourn Monday to continue its second consecutive special session to decide whether the state will provide $380-million in public financing for a $1.5-billion stadium to relocate the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas strip.
Governor Joe Lombardo is asking the legislature to reconsider a financing plan that his office worked out with the Oakland A's towards the end of the session.
It has been a contentious special session with many legislators skeptical of the move.
"Why are they leaving, ok? There's been a strong relationship there for decades. Now the whole area is apparently going down hill. Mr. Fisher has been criticized for not putting enough dollars into the stadium or his own team. And, now he's going to relocate and basically the commitment that they had to the community that was undoubtedly at one was strong is going away. And, one of the selling points you're presenting to us today is that the Oakland A's are going to come here and become the Las Vegas A's," said (R-Elko) Senator Ira Hansen.
Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager took to Twitter on Saturday to air his frustrations over the Governor's handling of the legislation.
Part of Yeager's frustration is that the original bill was introduced very late into the regular session, and lawmakers did not enough time to thoroughly vet the proposal.
This, as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said just days ago that she is fighting to keep the team in Oakland.
"I truly believe that the A's should be rooted here in Oakland. That's what the fans deserve. That's what the many generations who have been going to the Oakland A's games who have those fond memories. And, that's what our future kids deserve too. The ability to cheer for the Oakland A's here in Oakland," said (D-Oakland) Mayor Shen Thao.
Yeager is also criticizing Lombardo for scheduling the session now instead of later in the summer, indicating that Nevada lawmakers will be less inclined to support Lombardo's proposal because they're burnt out and tired of being away from their families for so long.
In a series of consecutive Twitter threads, Yeager wrote:
"The day after the regular (82nd) session adjourned, the Senate Majority Leader and I met with the Governor. Contrary to what he had told me the night before, he indicated that he was going to call a second special session related to the A's:
We advised him that it would be better to have a special session on the A's later in the summer, which would give legislators and staff time to recover from the end of session and get back to their jobs/families and allow the A's bill to be further refined.
The sudden sense of urgency was surprising because there seemed to be no sense of urgency about this during the regular session. Indeed, the original A's legislation, #AB509, wasn't introduced until May 26th, with just 10 days left in the 120 day session."