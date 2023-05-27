[RENO ACES RELEASE]
P.J. Higgins hit his fourth and fifth homers of the season in a 14-8 Reno Aces (29-21) loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-27) Saturday night at Southwest University Park.
Higgins stayed red hot at the plate in a three hit performance. The Aces backstop is 21 for his last 32 (.656) with four doubles, two homers, and seven walks. Higgins sparked Reno’s offense following the group’s quiet night Friday.
The Aces took a five run lead in the fifth after Buddy Kennedy and Kyle Lewis delivered back-to-back doubles, driving in three runs. Alek Thomas subsequently tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Phillip Evans. Higgins, Kennedy, Lewis, and Diego Castillo all recorded multiple hits in the loss.
El Paso got four runs back in the bottom of the frame before taking control with a three-run sixth. The Chihuahuas scored 12 runs over the game’s final four innings, handing Reno its first series loss in over a month.
The six-game series concludes Sunday night with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PT. Tyler Gilbert will start as the Diamondbacks promoted Drey Jameson.
Aces Notables:
- P.J. Higgins: 3-for-4, 2 HR
- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI
- Diego Castillo: 2-for-3, 2 R
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
Following a two-week road trip to El Paso and Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.