The Nevada Legislature will readjourn Monday to continue its second consecutive special session to decide whether the state will provide $380-million in public financing for a $1.5-billion stadium to relocate the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas strip.
Governor Joe Lombardo is asking the legislature to reconsider a financing plan that his office worked out with the Oakland A's towards the end of the session.
It has been a contentious special session with many legislators skeptical of the move.
"Why are they leaving, ok? There's been a strong relationship there for decades. Now the whole area is apparently going down hill. Mr. Fisher has been criticized for not putting enough dollars into the stadium or his own team. And, now he's going to relocate and basically the commitment that they had to the community that was undoubtedly at one was strong is going away. And, one of the selling points you're presenting to us today is that the Oakland A's are going to come here and become the Las Vegas A's," said (R-Elko) Senator Ira Hansen.
Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager took to Twitter on Saturday to air his frustrations over the special session.
Part of Yeager's frustration is that the original bill was introduced very late into the regular session, and lawmakers did not enough time to thoroughly vet the proposal.
This, as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said just days ago that she is fighting to keep the team in Oakland.
"I truly believe that the A's should be rooted here in Oakland. That's what the fans deserve. That's what the many generations who have been going to the Oakland A's games who have those fond memories. And, that's what our future kids deserve too. The ability to cheer for the Oakland A's here in Oakland," said (D-Oakland) Mayor Shen Thao.
The senate has to introduce amendments and vote on the legislation before it can be heard by the assembly.