Reno, Nev. – The Reno Aces (52-43) struggled to contain the Salt Lake Bees’ (46-49) red-hot offense in a 16-6 defeat Wednesday night in front of 3,849 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
With a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Salt Lake unleashed a 10-run inning and cemented the 16-6 Reno loss.
The Aces made a late bid in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI triple from Yonny Hernandez but were unable to keep the rally going.
With his 3-for-4 performance Wednesday night, Dominic Fletcher is 7-for-8 in his first two games against Salt Lake with four doubles, a triple and a run scored.
The loss was charged to Taylor Widener after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on three hits, two walks and struck out a batter in an inning of relief.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Carroll: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
- Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB
- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 2 2B.
- Edwin Uceta: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K’s.
- Camden Duzenack: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.