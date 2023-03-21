A robotics team from Virginia City that recently won big at the Nevada State FTC Robotics Championship in Las Vegas earlier this month is now raising money to attend the World Championship in Houston next month.
VC Silver Circuits, a FIRST Tech Challenge team from Virginia City which consists of 10 team members, 2 coaches, and 2 mentors won the Nevada State Championship Inspire Award.
The Inspire Award is awarded to the robotics team that best embodies the ‘challenge’ of the FIRST Tech Challenge program.
The team also volunteers at local STEM camps to help teach kids and get them excited about robotics and FIRST.
According to FTCstats.org, this team's robot is currently ranked 12th in the world out of roughly 6,700 teams for its OPR (Offensive Power Ranking). It is also ranked 3rd in the world for its autonomous OPR.
The team says competing at a high level motivates them to do better but are now seeking the community's help in order to attend another World Championship in Houston.
On March 31, the VC Silver Circuits will be hosting a Bingo night fundraiser at The Bonanza Saloon & Cafe (27 C Street, Virginia City, NV)
Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo starting at 6 p.m.
A silent auction, raffles, food and robots will be part of the festivities.
You can also donate to their GoFundMe page here: Fundraiser by Michelle Adkins : Help VC Silver Circuits Get to Worlds 2023! (gofundme.com)
Learn more about the team here: Virginia City Silver Circuits (vcsilvercircuits.com)