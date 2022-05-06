Wildfires can happen during any month of the year, but the biggest threat comes in the summer months. That is why fire officials are encouraging residents to do their part by keeping flammable materials away from their homes.
"Junipers, things like that, clear those out," Capt. Willie Seirer, Reno Fire Department said. "Remove them from underneath the eve of the house. Give us a five-foot area where there's nothing that can randomly catch on fire."
There should be at least five feet of clearance between your home and vegetation. That includes the removal of debris like pine needles and dead leaves. Residents should also have a well-irrigated area from five to 30 feet from the house that includes structures like decks and fences. The area also provides space for fire suppression equipment. Plants should be low-flammability species. Using rock, gravel or stone instead of mulch is helpful. People should keep firewood out of this area.
From 30 to 100 feet, plants should be low-growing with low-flammability. Sprinklers should extend into this area. Having good defensible space could be the difference between losing your house or saving it. During some wildfires, firefighters have to choose which homes to save.
"If we have a house that's indefensible, that we have ladder fuels taking it all the way to the house, that house is not going to be manageable," Seirer said. "We won't be able to save that house with a crew."
Residents are encouraged to replace shake roofs with fire-resistant shingles. Vents to the attic or crawl space should have 1/8 inch mesh instead of 1/4 inch mesh. That will prevent embers from getting through. It is especially important in high-risk areas like forests.
"How do you mitigate that risk?" Bill Steward, Defensible Space Inspector for Wilderness Forestry said. "You make sure that your house is built with fire resistant materials, you have the most up-to-date products you can put, so as far as siding, dormers, windows."
The area outside of 100 feet from your home is also important. Crews from Wilderness Forestry are clearing three acres of forest in the Mt. Rose Chalets homeowners association in Incline Village.
"By doing this, we're creating a safer and healthier forest, safer for the homeowners here from a defensible space and fires aspect," Wes Hansen, CEO of Wilderness Forestry said.
Hansen says flames can reach 2.5 times higher than the vegetation that is burning. Crews are removing four-foot brush that can create 10-foot flames.
"We're bringing it down to a ground level, so if it were a high wind event, they will be able to control the fire a little bit easier," Hansen said.
"If a fire or an ember does start here, the firefighters can have a fighting chance to take care of the fire," Steward said.
Steward says a healthy forest should have 90-120 trees per acre. Some of forests in the Sierra Nevada have 200-500 trees, often overcrowding each other and competing for water in drought conditions. Thinning that forest helps the native trees survive.
"Making sure the brush, the ladder fuels are taken out, letting a tree survive, letting them have the water that they need, so there's not any drought problems or any bug-kill that could be an issue going forward," Steward said.
Wilderness Forestry is removing several trees from the HOA's property to make the forest healthier and to reduce fire risk.
"We take anything from the dead and down or the dead and dying, the non-native trees such as the White Firs," Hansen said. "We like to leave the Jeffrey Pines and the Incense Cedar, the more native species that were here pre-Comstock era."
Thinning the forest can help keep fires from growing into large events. That can keep embers from blowing in the wind into people's yards and homes.
"A hot ember can travel up to two miles," Seirer said. "If it lands in combustible waste, then we have a fire right underneath the eve of the house."
Steward says the Nevada Division of Forestry offers grants to help homeowners offset the cost to create defensible space. Local fire departments will also walk through your property to give tips. There are many online resources to help people create their defensible space, as well.
https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA
https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ready-set-go/