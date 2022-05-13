The Kimpton Hotel could open in downtown Reno by the end of 2025. Major construction is expected to begin on the 330-foot building in the next six months. Developers say it will be the first newly-built non-smoking, non-gaming luxury hotel in more than 20 years.
"This is one of the most exciting properties I've ever down and probably will ever do," Christopher Beavor, CEO & Founder of CAI Investments said.
The hotel will be about 30 stories and could be the tallest building in Reno, depending on the architecture. The property is on Court Street, next to the Truckee River and Wingfield Park.
"The number one reason people like northern Nevada is outdoor recreational activities and nature's scenery and this, for downtown to have this river is such a great asset," Beavor said. "Whether it's the River Fest or the art walks or outdoor concerts or Fourth of July kickoffs, this is the center of the universe for Reno."
The location of the hotel has been vacant for two decades after the Wingfield Mansion burned down. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony, Friday.
"This is what we're really trying to focus on, revitalizing downtown, taking away some of these vacant lots and some of these really blighted properties downtown because when the lights come on, we know it becomes a safe and vibrant downtown," Mayor Hillary Schieve, City of Reno said.
The hotel will have approximately 250 rooms and an additional 150 residential units.
"Having a residential component really just gives it that sense of place, I think," Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants said. "Having people who live here will be fantastic.">"We'll have a great energy, great design, fantastic restaurants and bars for the locals to enjoy as well."
The high-end hotel chain has more than 100 locations around the world. The Reno location will be the first one in the state of Nevada.
"It really puts us on the map as far as high-end, boutique hotels and that helps us attract the kind of clients and companies we're looking to attract," Mike Kazmierski, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada said. "The brand is a little bit like a Tesla or a little bit like a Google. It's something that gets people's attention."
City leaders want more infill development. The Kimpton Hotel provides that in an area that is seeing an increase of residential development.
"This is a great example of, as a community, how we grow up," Kazmierski said. "We need to grow up. We don't need to keep going further and further out, adding to traffic and other issues."
Beavor says some of the initial construction has already happened. Crews have to drill down until they hit bedrock. That will allow a sturdy foundation for a building of this size. He says that is very important because downtown Reno can have earthquakes, floods, high winds and heavy snow.