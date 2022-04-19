Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, fire crews started responding to reports of a structure fire on the 18th floor of the Arlington Towers in Reno.
Smoke was also reported coming from the 16th floor of the condominium tower at 100 N. Arlington Ave.
According to officials on scene, there was some plumbing work being done on an isolated room and a hot tool started a small fire. It was quickly extinguished.
No neighboring apartments were involved and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
As of 4:30 p.m., crews are still working to clean up on scene and the area should be avoided.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any further developments will be posted here.