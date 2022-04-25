Douglas County deputies need your help finding at least two men involved in a fight near the Hard Rock Casino.
Deputies say the incident happened on March 20th, just before 3 p.m.
One man wore a black sweatshirt and pants with brown shoes. The second man wore a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes, and was last seen with a distinctive beard.
If you have you any information that can help authorities, call Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A cash reward may be offered.
Reference case number 22SO07045.