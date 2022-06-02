The Sparks Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a missing person.
Michael Garcia is a 38-year-old Sparks resident, who has a several mental health diagnosis.
Michael was last seen on May 30 when he walked away from his family’s residence in the area of 18th St. and H St. in Sparks.
Michael is a Hispanic male, 5’9’’ and 185lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Michael left the residence on foot and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a black jacket.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Michael please contact the Sparks Police Department.
(Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)