With less than a week until Christmas Eve, many are working on finding last minute gifts for families and friends. Whether it’s a gift card or the newest toy, no matter what you’re looking for, the pressure of a deadline can leave you vulnerable to scams.
As a way to avoid holiday scams, The Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips for purchasing gift cards, buying toys and shipping gifts.
Gift Card Tips:
- Take a closer look.
- Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it’s probably best to take a different card, and turn in the compromised card to the store’s Customer Service Desk.
- Research how to use the card.
- Not all retailers have the same policies when issuing a gift card. Double check the terms and conditions on the type of gift card purchased.
- Register your gift card.
- If the retailer allows the option to register the gift card, take full advantage. This makes it easier to protect the balance, that way you can report suspicious activity on it sooner, should there be any.
- Treat it like cash.
- If the card is lost or stolen, report it to the issuer immediately. Most issuers have toll-free telephone numbers to report a lost or stolen card find it on the card or online.
Toy Reselling Tips:
- Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites.
- The best way to avoid being scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust.
- Don’t be fooled by extra-low prices.
- Unreasonably low prices are a red flag for a scam on many products. Avoid making a purchase from a retailer you aren’t familiar with, because if the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is!
- Research before you buy.
- If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address, and credit card information, make sure the company has a working customer service number. Check out the business at BBB.org.
Expedited Shipping Tips:
- Research shipping costs.
- Before you spend too much time on a website that promises fast shipping, find their shipping costs. Include those costs in your budget and avoid being surprised at checkout.
- Know the return policies.
- Read the return and exchange policies. You may want to look for a gift receipt option to make it as easy as possible for you or your giftee to return something should it be necessary.
- Check processing and shipping times.
- It doesn’t matter how much shipping is if the package doesn’t get to you on time. Check how long their offered shipping tiers will take. Does expedited mean 1 day? 2 days? 3-5 or more? Every day can make a difference, especially if there are unexpected weather delays with the postal system or problems with your order. Some businesses need processing time to collect or make your order before it can be shipped. So even if the shipping is 1-2 days, your package may not be shipped immediately. That can greatly increase the time between when you order and when your product is received.
- Make sure someone is home to receive it.
- Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace or to a trusted friend or neighbor who will be home to accept delivery. Some delivery companies now have lockers where your packages can securely wait for you to pick them up using a one-time code to open the locker.
