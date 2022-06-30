NV Energy, generic

NV Energy customers in the Mt. Rose, Montreux, and Callahan Ranch areas of Reno will experience an outage tonight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the company says. 

They say it's because they'll be making some emergency repairs to equipment. 

Outage tips are available here: http://nvenergy.com/outageprep

