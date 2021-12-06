The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is converting many of its services to offer online transactions. It already has about two dozen online transactions available but it plans on making most of them available online in four years. It is part of a $114 million digital transformation.
"I think it makes a lot of sense," Andrew Poh, Lockwood resident said. "Hundreds of thousands of working hours are wasted every year, sitting in these chairs."
"I understand that everyone here is doing everything they can to make it as quick as possible but there's only so much they can do, so if there are simple things that can be done online, I think that that would make everyone's life a bit easier," Ashley Grogan, Reno resident said.
The DMV is asking customers to take a survey to help craft what the future of online DMV transactions will look like. It emailed the survey to its customers with email addresses on file, Monday, asking for the public's participation.
"We value our customers' input," Brett Fisher, Public Information Officer for the Nevada DMV said. "This transformation is really for them and for all Nevadans."
The survey does not include any of the users' personal information and the answers are confidential.
"The questions are about what people, what their online experience has been with our current website and our current offerings and what they would like to see," Fisher said.
Fisher says the transformation will not replace all in-person transactions at DMV offices. Some transactions will have to be in-person because of documentation like birth certificates are required. Many people prefer going in-person instead of going online, as well.
"I'm not an online kind of guy, so it doesn't really help me and I tried to make an appointment to come here and I couldn't do it," Anthony Carmazzi, Reno resident said.
Fisher says online expansion will not require fewer DMV workers either. It will just change their job duties.
"Instead of a lot of in-person transactions, there will be more online transactions, more interaction, online, with the customer," Fisher said.
Many customers say the DMV is much better than it used to be. It offers appointments, kiosks and online transactions. Still, some find themselves waiting for hours.
"We've been here for four hours and not that they're not doing their job because we did not have an appointment but it would be marvelous to have been able to take care of it sooner," Becky Grogan, Reno resident said.
Grogan says as more people do their DMV business online, fewer people will go in-person. That could make the wait times much shorter for those who have to go in-person.
"If people had been able to utilize the services online, then we may not have had to have been here as long," Becky Grogan said.
To take the survey, head to dmvnv.com