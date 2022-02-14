Valentine's day is Super Bowl for florists, working around the clock to help people show their love in a beautiful way, with last minute buyers ordering the perfect bouquet for Valentine's day.
Employees at Sparks Florist have their hands full. The shop has doubled what they sold last year. In 2021, when valentine's day fell on a Sunday, they had 350 arrangements; this year, with the holiday on a week day, they are planning to work on 600 to 700 arrangements.
"It's always busier because men love to send flowers to their girlfriends and wives at work," says Suzanne Shepherd, employee at Sparks Florist.
They haven't only doubled their sales, but the number of people working too, going from 30 employees, to 60 for valentine's day.
The average spending there, is 150 dollars; but the flowers are not the only thing people are going for, plants seem to be a popular go to.
"It's called a zz plant and I've actually never heard of it, but I'm hoping she loves it," says customer Isaac Nendenhall.