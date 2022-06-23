The FDA has determined that Juul, a vaporizer device, also known as an electronic cigarette or e-cigarette, must stop selling and distributing products in the United States. The decision was made after leaders determined Juul's deceptive marketing targeted youth.
Health officials say there is no such thing as safe levels of nicotine consumption when you are young. In fact, young brains can grow nicotine receptors, which make it very hard to stop use. They say its ban is a crucial step to recovery among young adults.
"It has hooked middle schoolers here in Washoe from 2017 at 6% and in 2019 18.9%," says Lisa Sheretz, Community and Clinical Health Services, with the Washoe County Health District.
The use of their products can cause health deficiencies like memory problems, lack of concentrations, mood swings, nose bleeds. If you already own one, it isn't illegal to have it.
"All the other companies that are e-cigarette companies and flavor disposables they are pending FDA regulations," says Sheretz.
You may be wondering how come Juul was able to market the way they did for so long, health officials say public health departments don't have the resources that tobacco companies do. Juul many times used loopholes, to continue to sell products.
"The FDA is backlogged because there are so many e-cigarette companies," says Sheretz.
If you or someone you know need quitting resources, you can contact the numbers on your screen. For the youth there is a free confidential text-based program. People should text "start my quit" to 36072. Adults can contact 1-800-quit-now
Even though Juuls are sold as disposables, they are damaging to the environment. If you would like to get rid of it, you can bring it to the health district and they can dispose it safely.