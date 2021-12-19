With Christmas approaching fast, it's becoming a race for last minute gifts. Many of the last minute shoppers say they've all encountered the same problem...traffic.
Every last minute shopper we spoke to agrees, the roads are crazy right now with everyone trying to gather their last minute gifts for the holidays. Some would rather not leave their house at all.
Christian Arzadon, a Last Minute Holiday Shopper says "I feel like a lot of us are just last minute shoppers, you know you're busy working and you don't realize Christmas is this week, and you start panicking, and hitting the road and shopping."
Those who dare leave their houses to take on the crowded commute to holiday shop say, it's no piece of cake.
Aleyna Gilson, another Last Minute Holiday Shopper explains "It's been absolutely wild trying to get down Virginia street."
Chris Eckert, a third Last Minute Holiday Shopper adds "I mean just getting into this intersection right here it's pretty crazy, just driving and seeing the massive line trying to get out of the shopping center right here."
Arzadon explains his own commute experience "Just besides the intersections and the freeway 580 was pretty packed and the service streets are packed as well, I mean you're hitting all the red lights and that didn't help, but yeah it's pretty busy out there."
Some last minute shoppers would rather not leave their house because of how daunting the traffic can be. Others take alternative measures to secure their last minute gifts.
Eckert tells us "Traffic does play in the fact of if I do want to go to the store sometimes."
Gilson adds "I've done almost all of my shopping online, there's just been a couple of things where it's been unavailable online or an easy pick up in store thing."
Arzadon mentions "I've shopped on Amazon a little bit to prevent hitting the long lines and running into traffic."
While most would rather shop online, some still show up to the stores, that is...unless they can't find parking.
Gilson says "If I can't find a parking space sometimes I just leave, so I would rather shop online, it's easier to do it from home."
But most last minute shoppers we spoke to say, Christmas snuck up on them a lot quicker this year.
Arzadon tells us "Honestly I didn't realize Christmas was this near, so that's why I'm out here right now."