Supply chain issues continue to affect businesses and consumers. That is no different for the auto industry. A lack of materials and labor are causing new car inventory to remain low.
"It's been crazy," Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group said. "Every day is a new challenge, it seems, worldwide. Being a global economy, every little thing affects every part of the supply chain and everything else that happens."
Dolan says the lack of new car inventory has forced car dealerships to change how they operate.
"Instead of planning six months to a year out, you literally have to plan about 15 to 30 days out, so it's just a different way of doing business," Dolan said.
It is hard to find many new cars at any Reno car dealership.
"We may be selling new cars but it doesn't look like we have any of them because as they get here, they're already spoken for and gone," Dolan said.
That means people who like to take a new car for a test drive before they purchase it might not have that option anymore. Instead, they are researching their options and placing an order.
"A lot of them just have faith in the car that they want," Dolan said. "Obviously, they do a lot of research online, like everything else in the world, today."
Bobby Hunter got on a waiting list about three-and-a-half months ago. He's trading in his 2021 Toyota 4-Runner for an upgraded 2022 version of the same model. He drove it home, today.
"I just let them know what I'm looking for and they kind of do their thing behind the scenes and whenever they have a vehicle that fits my needs, they'll let me know," Hunter said.
Most of Dolan Toyota's inventory is of the used car variety. The lack of new cars is causing all vehicle prices to rise. Hunter preferred a new one over a preowned car.
"I've bought previous ones that had a lot of miles and then within two or three years, I've been having issues, so I figured I'd try a new one to see if that lessens my time in the service center," Hunter said.
Dolan says a lot of people do not have the option of waiting to buy a new car, so they have to buy the high-priced used cars. He says the better by is a new one if you have the time.
"If they have the patience and they can wait, it's probably better to buy a new car because you're buying a two-year-old used car for the same price as a new car, just because of the supply and demand," Dolan said.
"It's better to buy a new one," Hunter said. "That way, you can get all the service stuff. All that's taken care of."
One of the biggest reasons for the supply chain issues is the continuing demand for semiconductor chips.
"When no one was driving in the beginning of the pandemic, auto manufacturers in the U.S. canceled their semiconductors orders because no one was driving," Aliza Vigderman, Senior Editor and Industry Analyst at autoinsurance.com said.
The economy improved after the economic shutdown, and demand for new cars began to rise again but American manufacturers are still trying to catch up.
"It became harder to access these materials because overseas chip suppliers in places like China had already allocated them," Vigderman said.
Labor is another problem. Data shows that American manufacturers have 500,000 jobs to fill. Deloitte says that will reach 2.1 million by 2030.
"It's pretty interesting because I think there's an idea that manufacturing in the U.S. is kind of dead but it really isn't and there's actually just a lot of unfilled jobs," Vigderman said.
Not only are car prices higher but interest rates are rising. High gas prices are changing the way some consumers shop for cars.
"They're obviously looking for the hybrids or electric vehicles, at this time, or they're trying to downsize out of bigger trucks," Dolan said.
Experts predict that the inventory will remain low until the second half of 2022 or early 2023. From 2020 to 2021, the average cost of a new car in the United States rose nine percent. The average cost for a new car is $42,379. They only increased by six percent during the previous three years, combined.
"I don't know if we'll ever get back up to inventory levels like we had pre-pandemic," Dolan said. "I think it's going to be more of a shorter supply chain and we'll turn them faster and we'll get people in, there will be more of an ordering mentality."
Vigderman says from 2020 to 2021, all American car dealerships combined to make 17 percent more sales, totaling $1.184 billion, despite selling 18 percent fewer cars.
"Fewer cars are being sold but dealerships are actually making more money even while selling fewer cars due to the higher prices," Vigderman said.
"We've stayed at MSRP and we think that's right for our community," Dolan said. "We've been here a long time and we believe that our customers are not only here now but they'll be here for the future."
Dolan says Toyota is focusing on releasing more hybrids and it plans on creating an EV model, too. Some states like California get more EVs than others, so it could be a longer wait for Nevada residents.