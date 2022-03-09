Today the Reno City Council tackled how to spend the American Rescue Plan money on different projects in the City of Reno.
One thing the council spoke on today was allocating $3 million of the American Rescue Plan funds to Parks and Recreation Department projects. They proposed:
- $1,115,000 would go towards the Dorothy McAlinden/ Mayor's Parks Phase 3 (includes sports fields) for the master plan and expansion of parks features
- $500,000 towards a liner installation of the bottom of the Idlewild Park pond
- $500,000 for the Idlewild Park pond walls
- $800,000 towards the California Building HVAC, modernizing heating and cooling units
- $50,000 for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) Trails Coordinator with 2 (1) year payments of $25,000 each
This item was unanimously approved.
As for affordable housing, it was brought to the councils attention that they are running into problems when trying to complete purchases for properties.
One individual speaking on affordable housing says "We were just offered to buy 3 fairly large motel complexes in this area, and by the time we even had a meeting, some private equity came in and bought the whole thing."
They then discussed the Bonanza Inn and Dick Scott Manor for further affordable housing. Out of the current $9 million allocation they moved to provide $6 million for bidding and rehabilitation for the Bonanza Inn. They also approved to proceed with the project plans for the Dick Scott Manor, which will be used for homeless veterans and is expected to be finished in the summer of 2023. Combined these projects will produce up to 70 permanent affordable housing units.