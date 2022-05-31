The Reno Housing Authority just stopped accepting applications for its Cares Housing Assistance Program, CHAP.
They say they will only have money to support the this program until September.
For the past two years CHAP helped 4500 people in the area, who because of COVID-19 suffered a loss of income and were behind in rent or utility payments. The end of this program means that a lot of people who rely on the help, will have to find a different way to pay for rent starting September.
"Not all 4500. Some of those families, those folks are back to work, they are supporting themselves again, they just needed that temporary assistance and that is what it was intended for, but we still have families who need long term assistance who were also impacted by COVID," says Heidi McKendree, Reno Housing Authority's Interim executive director.
The RHA has other resources for those in need of help, like housing choice vouchers, public housing lists, and single family homes, but the waiting list is long, with four thousand people are on the waiting list for programs like housing choice vouchers and the public housing lists.
"Unfortunately the wages for a lot of folks, 17,18 dollars an hour, sometimes even 20 is not enough to support a family and pay the rent they need to pay, to get a unit in this year, sometimes it is not as simple as going back to work," she says.
McKendree says one of the only answers to deal with the volume of people in need of help, is to create more affordable housing. "Any unit will help decrease the demand in the market, but really affordable housing units is what we are short on right now, that will serve that population who makes 60% of the area median income, so working those 18 dollars an hour jobs," she says.
By September of 2022, the Reno Housing Authority will have paid out a total of $34 million in emergency rental assistance funds.