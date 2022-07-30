Salvation Army Thrift Store Holds Grand Opening

The Salvation Army thrift store on Prater Way is one of four in our area. It had a soft opening a couple of months ago but after putting on the finishing touches the grand opening was celebrated.
The Salvation Army has been around for about 51 years now. Officials say each year they raise about $1.4 million for their 70 bed, 6 month rehabilitation program provided without cost to men who are fighting addiction.
Major LeAnn Trimmer, the Washoe County Coordinator for the Salvation Army adds, "We provide a 12 step program, group counseling and also gave them the structure for them to be able to do life successfully."
They also offer family services all year long providing emergency food, shelter and utility assistance to people in the community.
If you do shop at one of the Salvation Army thrift stores, here's how it works... People make donations which go straight to a warehouse where everything is then sorted.
Trimmer mentions "I tell people that the Salvation Army was recycling before recycling was cool."
The goods are then processed, priced and brought into the thrift stores. All of the money made goes straight to the Salvation Army programming.
Lon White, a Graduate from the Salvation Army Program says "The money that we take in we get to give back to the public and the people that really need it."
White told us he graduated from the Salvation Army program back in 2013, since then he's reconnected with his friends and family and he's also the Recycling Supervisor for the Salvation Army. He shares, "I mean, they gave me my life back, I've been clean almost 10 years March third will be 10 years clean."
Officials also mention, they hope their customers feel good about shopping at the Salvation Army thrift stores knowing they're helping those in the community who really need it.
Salvation Army thrift store locations:
- Sparks Prater Way, Tuesday through Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
650 E. Prater WaySparks, NV 89431
775-229-4833
- Reno Sutro Street (Including Antiques and Collectables) Monday through Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
1925 Sutro Street
Reno, NV 89512
775-688-4588
- Reno Valley Road Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM & Saturday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
2300 Valley Rd
Reno, NV 89512
775-360-2123
- Carson City Monday through Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
3320 Research Way
Carson City, NV 89706
775-885-1898