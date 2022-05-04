Tonight, the Sparks City Council discussed the possibility of drive-thru marijuana dispensaries. Both Reno and Sparks do not currently allow them, but Sparks City leaders were able to receive input on the issue at the public meeting on May 4th. The biggest concern a councilman and business owner emphasized was safety.
Steven Duque, the Vice President of Green Leaf Wellness tells us more about why he would like a drive-thru for his store "See right now with offering curbside we're moving cash back and forth through the parking lot as well as product, that's not the safest environment for us to be doing that." He says, "We've had a couple of near misses of employees getting hit by cars."
Donald Abbott, a Sparks City Councilman for Ward 1 adds, "There's a point of robbery now if there's someone walking to and from the business to the car." He also says there's the matter of some customers feeling uncomfortable to enter a building since the pandemic. "You know COVID is still a thing... it's still around and some people just don't feel safe going inside either," Abbott explains.
Duque mentions that curbside pickup at his store is a less popular option, "You know anytime you have a drive-thru, it's a more convenient thing for the consumer, for the customer."
Although there are two other dispensaries in the area that have them: Three Nations Cannabis, which is on tribal land, and Reef Dispensary in Sun Valley both have a drive-thru for their stores.
Duque tells us, "Any store that's got a drive-thru, the store front is empty and the drive-thru is packed."
However, Abbott says he thinks dispensaries shouldn't be treated any different than any other business "We have a drive-thru liquor store right down the way, we have drive-thru fast food all over. They're just like every other business." He says after tonight's meeting all the comments will be taken into account and then an amendment will be drafted. He mentioned that in June or July they'll be able to start the public process of voting on the amendment of whether or not drive-thru dispensaries should be allowed in sparks.