New and existing businesses are betting on Downtown Reno with hopes of changing its narrative.
Junkee Clothing Exchange will occupy 14,000 square feet of the old Woolworths building at the corner of First Street and Virginia Street.
"It's going to be furniture and antiques and collectables,” said Jessica Schneider, Owner of Junkee Clothing Exchange. “That's going to be downtown. I am also opening one in Reno Public Market, that will be more clothes and costumes and gifts.”
Schneider is splitting her Midtown Reno business to two.
"I have experience helping a neighborhood,” said Schneider. “I really believe in downtown. I have lived here my whole life, and I think with everyone's help, it is going to take an army, but we are going to do it. I'm excited about it and it is going to come together."
"It is such an iconic business that really help revitalize midtown,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.
Junkee’s is not alone. From hookah to flowers and classic cocktails, an old lounge on Second Street is getting a redo thanks to Jessica Lupo.
“It's all here,” said Lupo about Downtown Reno. “We just need to clean it up and get people back down here."
Both business owners say Downtown Reno has so much potential. That is why they're moving and opening here.
"We believe in it,” said Lupo. “We believe that it can be what it is meant to be. It's gorgeous and everything here. It just needs a little bit of TLC."
1,300 downtown residential units are also under construction including the Ballpark Apartments and City Center.
“The big part of bringing people back to downtown is celebrating the wins,” said Jardon. “We are celebrating the things happening downtown and the residential density."
New residents will need places to eat, drink, and shop…which brings us back to Junkee’s. Schneider expects to be open by October.
"I am going to be in overalls for the next 6 months,” she said.