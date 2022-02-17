Thanks to proceeds from the 2021 Reno Rodeo, the Reno Rodeo Association presented a check to the Reno Rodeo Foundation for $200,000
The money will go towards benefiting kids in in northern Nevada including those in foster care or in the court system.
Originally incorporated in 1986 as a private foundation to serve as the charitable arm of the Reno Rodeo, the Reno Rodeo Foundation was reclassified in 2004 as a 501(c)3 Public Charity.
It's a big chunk of money and it seems like it grows every year," Reno Rodeo General Manager George Combs said. " We had the pandemic so we didn't have the rodeo (2020) so to be able to come back in 2021 and have a rodeo and for us to give our money to the foundation to keep them going we haven't missed a beat."
Today, the Reno Rodeo Foundation represents the generous heart and soul of over 500 rodeo volunteers who help put on the area’s biggest and longest-running annual professional sports event.
The association says fans can expect the rodeo will be in full swing this year and said many new, exciting things are coming.