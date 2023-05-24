This year marks the 40th anniversary of Nevada Women's Fund. Since 1983, the non-profit has awarded $9 million dollars in scholarships and grants to support northern Nevada women and children
So, who's idea was it? And how did it all get started?
We met up with the many of the original members of board at a tea party hosted to hear all about it.
It was warm greetings and hugs all around for the reunion, because this is what 40 years’ worth of friendship, respect and dedication looks like. Don't let the delicate tea sets and well-mannered women fool you - this is a room full of warriors.
“You know we're talking trail blazers, I mean these were people who were sticking their neck out and putting their money where their mouth is,” explains Frankie Sue Del Papa. Del Papa was the 29th Attorney General of Nevada, the 13th Secretary of State of Nevada – and the first women elected to either position in the state. Plus, she was there when Nevada Women’s Fund was just an idea. She says the original founders funneled in their own money at first.
Money to improve the lives of women and families in northern Nevada by awarding scholarships and grants. “It was the idea of Barbara Thornton and Maya Miller and you've probably heard the story that the YMCA was going to be rebuilt and they raised all the money they needed - very quickly,” recalls Lynne Atcheson, a founding board member.
"And the YWCA couldn't raise enough money for a pool!" recalls Ila Atchabowski, speaking with founding member Barbara Thornton, who remembers the frustrating irony of it all. Atchabowski is the current CEO and President of Nevada Women’s Fund, and Barbara Thornton, now retired is still a force to be reckoned with.
“And Maya Miller is just legendary,” shares Del Papa, “Those folks who missed knowing Maya missed knowing a firebrand”
"She was wonderful to work with. We had so much fun”, laughs Thornton, remembering.
Atcheson relays more details; “Once the idea was born we needed to implement and we needed to have structure and organization so that's where I came in.”
And there were three; Lynne Atcheson, Maya Miller and Barbara Thornton founded Nevada Women's Fund in 1982. They developed a board and got to work.
Jennifer Satre, one of the original board members has great memories; "I'm really proud and humbled to have been there in the beginning and I learned so much during that time.”
Learning was part of the mission, says Barbara Weinberg; "Training women to be philanthropic and to direct money,”. Weinberg was also one of the original members of the board.
Just one year later, by 1983, the Fund was awarding scholarships.
“Who really did a great deal to get the structure was Fritsi Ericson,” confirms Atcheson, “Who was the executive director for over 20 years.”
More than $9 million dollars raised and awarded, 40 years of advocacy and stewardship; from Frankie Sue Del Papa creating incorporation papers, to every woman at this tea party - and every board member who has served since, Nevada Women's Fund has come a long way.
Del Papa concurs; “To watch the board members to watch the young people who are helped and then in turn come back and help others” ...the sky's the limit!
“I know the potential is there,” enthuses Satre, “I just wanna keep seeing the growth continue.”
If you would like to learn more about Nevada Women's Fund, or how to apply for a scholarship or grant, click link here -
https://www.nevadawomensfund.org/
Nevada Women's Fund is deeply grateful for all who have supported the cause and the many who continue to contribute – it couldn’t do it without you. Thank you!