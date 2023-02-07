Update, February 7, 2023:
Edward Rivas has been sentenced to life in prison in the Nevada Department of Corrections, without the possibility of parole.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sept. 19, 2020) The family of a 12-year-old boy killed on Berrum Place earlier this month will be holding a candlelight vigil on Friday night.
The vigil for Stevie Jamon starts at 6:30 p.m. at 1235 Berrum Place.
People are asked to wear white clothing and a mask while attending.
According to a criminal complaint in this case, the victim was stabbed to death before a fire was lit inside of the apartment
Reno Police later arrested Edward Rivas in connection to the case. He reportedly had an argument with the victim’s mother - one week before the murder happened.
He faces open murder and arson charges.
Rivas will be in court on Monday for an arraignment hearing.