Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) introduced bipartisan legislation to protect veterans from benefits fraud.
KTVN spoke to Senator Cortez Masto about the Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act which would give law enforcement the tools to go after anyone who tries to defraud veterans and arrest them.
"What we're seeing across the country these predators, some of them are pension poachers, they go after our veterans hard earned pensions. And these defrauders should really be held accountable for that," said Senator Cortez Masto.
The act creates a new criminal offense for fraudulent schemes targeting veterans, subjecting fraudsters to a fine and/or five years in prison.
“Protecting Nevadans from fraud has been a top priority for me throughout my career, and we’ve got to do more to ensure that fraudsters and criminals who rip off our veterans aren’t let off the hook,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m pleased to work with Senator Rubio to protect our veterans and hold these fraudsters accountable.”
“It is sick to scam and rip off the men and women who have bravely served our country,” said Senator Rubio. “We need to crack down on criminals who prey on our veterans.”