Six Nevada Sonic Drive-In locations are under investigation after they violated federal child labor laws.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division say the operators of the six Sonic Drive-Ins committed more than 170 violations of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Specifically, investigators say they learned the Reno-based employer allowed the young workers to operate fryers without automatic fry baskets that move food in and out of hot oil and grease, which are prohibited jobs for workers under age 16.
As a result, SDI of Neil LLC and the company’s owners Taylor M. Cain, Ian N. Cain, and Quinn M. Cain paid $71,182 in civil money penalties. The Division says it also recovered $274 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages for two young workers denied overtime pay for hours over 40 in a workweek by the employer. Investigators say they also determined the employer hired one employee who was then 13-years-old, which is under the legal age for employment in restaurants and other non-agricultural jobs.
The division’s investigation included the following Sonic Drive-In locations:
* 1856 E. College Parkway, Carson City
* 6250 S. Virginia St., Reno
* 2070 Reno Highway, Fallon
* 1220 N. McCarran Blvd., Reno
* 1652 Highway 395, Minden
* 4995 Galleria Parkway, Sparks
Specifically, the division says it found SDI of Neil LLC and its owners employed 14- and 15-year-old children illegally as follows:
* Before 7 a.m., later than 7 p.m. on days between Labor Day and June 1, and later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.
* More than 3 hours per day on school days, more than 18 hours a week in a school week, more than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 40 hours in a non-school week.
(Department of Labor contributed to this report.)
Six Nevada Sonic Drive-In locations illegally allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work at prohibited times and on hazardous tasks.https://t.co/8vYQxf5TXA— U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) May 30, 2023