Regional detectives have arrested a man who was wanted out of California on multiple charges related to his status as a offender.
In October 2021, the convicted sex offender, Jacob Dulaney, was being supervised on parole in California for charges of failing to register as an offender.
Dulaney absconded from parole by cutting off his ankle monitor and going on the run.
The State of California subsequently issued a felony fugitive warrant for his arrest.
Then, on February 26, 2023, the State of California gained information that Dulaney was in Reno, Nevada.
As a result, California contacted detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) and requested assistance locating Dulaney. RSONU Detectives immediately began conducting surveillance and searching.
On Wednesday, March 1, RSONU Detectives, with the assistance of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol, arrested Dulaney for the felony fugitive warrant issued out of the State of California.
Dulaney is a registered sex offender due to a conviction of sexual penetration by force in 2002 in California.
In addition, Dulaney has multiple convictions as a sex offender for failing to register in California. Dulaney also failed to register in Nevada since absconding from parole.
The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit can be reached at 775-325-6483.