The robbery took place on the night of Monday, September 5, 2022.
A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
As the woman parks in her driveway, you can see the man come up in a purple shirt pulled up over his mouth. He can then be heard asking for money.
He then takes the purse off the woman, dragging her along, until he takes off with the purse.
It's unknown if the robber had a weapon with him.
If you do know anything about the man in this video, this particular or incident, or have any information that could help investigators with this case, you're encouraged to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at 775-328-3001.
