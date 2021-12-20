Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies arrested William Johnson on multiple charges stemming from a home burglary in Highland Ranch.
Deputies were initially called out to a neighborhood in Highland Ranch shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, by a resident who reported a suspicious subject knocking on the doors of multiple homes on Rubens Court.
Upon arrival, deputies noticed a black backpack which was in front of a residence in the 700 block of Renoir Drive causing them to investigate that residence.
Deputies witnessed Johnson, wearing a blue backpack, run from a side door of the residence on Renoir Drive towards the back yard where Johnson was arrested shorty after.
Deputies discovered three laptops, two Apple iPads, a Texas Instrument Calculator, and several homework documents during a probable cause search of the blue backpack which Johnson was wearing that was valued at approximately $2,000.
Johnson is charged with one felony count of residential burglary, first offense; one felony count of grand larceny greater than $1,200 but less than $5,000; one felony count of possession of stolen property greater than $1,200 but less than $5,000; and one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.
Anyone with information regarding recent residential burglaries in the Highland Ranch neighborhood may call the Washoe County non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)