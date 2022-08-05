A former Washoe County school counselor has been sentenced to life in prison for possessing and producing child pornography.
Tyler Quinn Ball-Imsdahl was a counselor at Desert Skies Middle School prior to his arrest.
According to the Washoe County District Attorney's Office, he was arrested after it was discovered that he had been online pretending to be a teenaged girl in order to obtain pictures of teenage boys.
He even allegedly paid some minors to send additional photos.
He will serve life in prison without probation and will have to register as a sex offender.
He could be eligible for parole after serving five years, but with lifetime supervision