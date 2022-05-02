A Washoe County teacher accused of child sexual assault appeared for an arraignment hearing in court on Monday where a judge set his bail for $400,000.
Police say Jose L. Flores-Montelongo allegedly sexually assaulted a student several years ago.
Flores' Defense team asked the court for an Own Recognizance Release with conditions which included supervision with Pretrial Services.
Upon decision by the court, if Flores makes bail, he will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor and can have no contact with the victim or any children under the age of 18 except for his own child.
He also would not be allowed to go "where children frequent" and must have weekly check-ins with pretrial services.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says they asked for Flores-Montelongo's bail to be set at $2 million but lost that argument.
In a second statement issued by the Washoe County School District on Friday, April 29, they say Jose Flores has been placed on emergency leave.
Read the full statement from the school district:
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has not been privy to the details of the criminal investigation and we are appalled by these allegations as reported in court documents and the news media. This alleged behavior is reprehensible and not representative of our employees, schools, or district.
Immediately after being notified by law enforcement of these allegations, WCSD placed the employee on emergency leave and will continue to follow due process proceedings as required.
WCSD Counselors are available to support our students and staff as needed.
WCSD is fully cooperating with the Reno Police Department on their ongoing criminal investigation. As a reminder, anyone with information is urged to contact the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at (775) 334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting a tip to (775) 322-4900 or secretwitness.com.
In a previous statement (below), the Washoe County School District said Flores is on administrative leave pending further investigation.
Here's that initial statement from WCSD:
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is aware of the arrest of a WCSD employee on April 26, 2022. Immediately upon learning of the arrest, the WCSD placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.
The WCSD is deeply concerned about the criminal charges alleged against the employee. The WCSD School Police are assisting the Reno Police Department with the investigation.
Flores was arrested earlier this week and charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewdness with a child and sexual conduct between teacher and student.
In court documents obtained by KTVN 2 News, the victim claims they were sexually assaulted by Flores during a 4-year period from 2014 to 2018.
The documents also revealed during an interview with police, Flores admitted to being with the victim after school on multiple occasions where the two "hugged" and where Flores may have kissed the victim on their forehead but denied having sex with the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
As of April 27th, Flores was listed online as the orchestra director for Pine Middle School.