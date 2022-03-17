March 17 UPDATE:
A Gardnerville man has pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members and assaulting someone during a flight to Las Vegas.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Daniel Parkhurst intimidated crew members on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Las Vegas in 2019.
During the flight, he allegedly assaulted another passenger as well.
Police say his actions caused the plane to be diverted from its flight to Las Vegas and land in Reno.
Parkhurst faces up to 20 years in prison.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
The United States Attorney's Office, District of Nevada says a Gardnerville man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, after he allegedly touched a person inappropriately on a flight from Seattle to Las Vegas.
Officials said 38-year-old Daniel Parkhurst was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, and one count of abusive sexual conduct. They said he was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon in Gardnerville.
Officials said on October 31, 2019, Parkhurst allegedly intimidated flight crew members and flight attendants on a Southwest Airlines flight, when he allegedly touched another person on the upper inner thigh without the person's consent. They said he allegedly created a disturbance by engaging in abusive sexual conduct and interfered with the performance of duties of the flight crew. They said as a result, the aircraft was diverted from its flight to Las Vegas and landed in Reno.
Officials said Parkhurst faces a total maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.