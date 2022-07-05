South Lake Tahoe Police say they have arrested a man on gun-related charges.
Police say Dylan Puleri left the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident and drove to a home with a 'ghost' AR-15 rifle on Monday, July 4, 2022.
A few hours later, police say they found his car at the home and a perimeter was established, and officials made announcements for him to come out.
Police say he was arrested after leaving the home.
During a subsequent search, police say they found:
* Dissembled non-serialized 'ghost' AR-15 rifles
* AR-15 lower receiver
* Suppressor or 'silencer'
* Evidence of methamphetamine for sale
Puleri was booked into the El Dorado County jail on charges of criminal threats, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, possession of a suppressor, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.
His bail is currently set at $185,000.
(South Lake Tahoe Police Department contributed to this report.)