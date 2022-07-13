A 37-year-old man faces several drug-related charges after authorities say they found nearly 5.8 pounds of drugs inside a car during a traffic stop.
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies made that traffic stop on July 8th in the Verdi area.
While approaching the car, they say the suspect, Randy Panzer tried to throw away the pills inside a water jug.
Deputies say later they found nine bags of blue pills, believed to be fentanyl, near Panzer.
In all, they say 2,630 grams of fentanyl pills were seized.
Panzer is being held at the Washoe County Detention Facility on drug charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.